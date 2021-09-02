SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48.68 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $93.33 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009829 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

