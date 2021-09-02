Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson Sells 1,292 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $821.36 million, a P/E ratio of 592.16, a PEG ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Surmodics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,977 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

