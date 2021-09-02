Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson Sells 1,292 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of SRDX stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $821.36 million, a P/E ratio of 592.16, a PEG ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Surmodics
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
