Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,835.0 days.
SWDBF opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.