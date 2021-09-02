Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,835.0 days.

SWDBF opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.