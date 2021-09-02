Swiss National Bank Has $184.15 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 274,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $184,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

