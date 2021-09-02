Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Prudential Financial worth $166,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 31,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

