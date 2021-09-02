Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Workday worth $175,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $273.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,518.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,839 shares of company stock worth $29,769,702. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.