Swiss National Bank Sells 70,725 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,725 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $171,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $333.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average is $264.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $335.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.