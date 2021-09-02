Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.68

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 14060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,815 shares of company stock worth $21,676,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

