Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SYF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 267,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

