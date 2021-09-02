Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.11

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.11 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

