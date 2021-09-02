Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. 471,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,755. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

