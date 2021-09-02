TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €28.57 ($33.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.20 and its 200 day moving average is €26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

