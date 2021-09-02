Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.16. 11,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

