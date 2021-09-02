Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

