Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $52,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,785. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.93 and its 200-day moving average is $222.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

