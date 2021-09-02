Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 193 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 193 ($2.52).

TW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.69. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

