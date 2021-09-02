TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.48 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.