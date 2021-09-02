TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

