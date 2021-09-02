Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Etsy were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $216.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.06. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.