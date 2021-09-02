Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $153.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

