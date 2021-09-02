Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 55,416 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 607,551 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $98,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

