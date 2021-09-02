Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 701,108 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 446.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

