Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 35,043 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

