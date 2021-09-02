Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 912,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Team by 332.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 429,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Team by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,052,000 after purchasing an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 88,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.94. Team has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Team will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

