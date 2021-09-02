Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.