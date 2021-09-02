Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $170.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.