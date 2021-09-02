Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,521,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 80,121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,038.7 days.

Shares of TIAOF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 price target on Telecom Italia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.