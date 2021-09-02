Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Teleflex worth $38,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,587,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $397.56 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

