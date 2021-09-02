Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 1,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Specifically, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,351 shares of company stock valued at $26,540,031 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in Telos by 78.3% during the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

