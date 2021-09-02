Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.78.

TDC stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,202. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

