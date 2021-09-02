Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

