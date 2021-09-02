Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.89 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $169.43 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

