Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.61.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

