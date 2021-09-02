Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

