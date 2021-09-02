Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $189.41. 2,035,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. The firm has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

