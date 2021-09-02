Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,502 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,506,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

