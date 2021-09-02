Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,619 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 235.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.