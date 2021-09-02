Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after buying an additional 839,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

