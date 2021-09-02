Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,194 shares of company stock valued at $323,668 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

