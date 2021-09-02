Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 10,315 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

