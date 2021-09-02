Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM opened at $631.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,481 shares of company stock worth $9,588,084 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

