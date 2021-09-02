Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $240.94 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $243.85. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

