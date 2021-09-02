The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,544,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.11. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

