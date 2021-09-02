The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $55.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 618,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

