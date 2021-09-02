The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Sells $377,755.00 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 10,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

