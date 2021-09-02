The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Sells $377,755.00 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 10,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Chemours stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
About The Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
