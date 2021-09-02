The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.44.
CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
The Clorox stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.00. 1,499,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,529. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
