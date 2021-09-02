The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.44.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.00. 1,499,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,529. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

