The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.79.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.37. The stock had a trading volume of 258,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $304.92 and a 1-year high of $455.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.40 and its 200-day moving average is $399.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.