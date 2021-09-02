The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.79.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.37. 258,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $304.92 and a fifty-two week high of $455.80.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

