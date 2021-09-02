The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SRV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

