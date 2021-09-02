The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 7,421,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,012. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

